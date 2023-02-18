Mom’s Basement’s Mardi Gras Chicken Parade & After Party

Mom’s Basement is clucking with excitement for the fourth return of its annual Mardi Gras Chicken Parade! Meet us in Avondale on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 p.m. and we’ll party into the early morning hours. Get ready to catch beads and eat free fried chicken as Mom’s Basement brings the culture of New Orleans to Birmingham with an Alabama twist! The fourth annual Mom’s Basement Mardi Gras Chicken Parade will follow the Run Chicken Run 5k and lead into the Post Chicken Parade Party presented by Budweiser.

The lineup and procession will start on 2nd Avenue South and 44th Street South and finish its route back at Mom’s Basement, located at 4411 3rd Ave S. The family-friendly parade will be led by Birmingham’s own Chad Fisher, member of St. Paul and the Broken Bones, with his Brass Band playing jazzy music. Current parade participants include Crestwood Community Band, Tragic City Rollers, Space Chickens, Redemptive Cycles, Idle Hands Balloon Co., Samacca Sounds/Upsidedown Collective, Taylor Hollingsworth, Mark & the Critters, Cahaba River Society, TVs of Terror, Alabama Women on the Fly, Cahaba Brewery, Magic City Brigade, Native Fish Coalition, Good People/Avondale Brewing, Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association and the Mystic Knights of Poulet. Organizers encourage the public to attend and bring the whole family to watch Birmingham’s largest Mardi Gras parade.

After the parade, join us for the Post Chicken Parade Party presented by Budweiser in the parking lot of Mom’s (4411 3rd Ave. S.). From 7:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., attendees will be finger lickin’, fried chicken eatin’ and can enjoy other options from Stumpy's BBQ food truck, along with a variety of beers from the Budweiser draft trailer while supplies last.

Sponsors of Mom’s Basement’s Mardi Gras celebrations include: T.L. Hospitality (Nicky's Sammies Shack, Tuff Love Provisions, Porky's Pride Smoke House, ICE-C's), Connect IT, Budweiser, Avondale Brewing Company, Cahaba Brewing Company, Ghost Train Brewing Company, Good People Brewing Company, H2 Real Estate, Rougaroux, Crestwood Pharmacy, Sanctum Tattoos and Comics, Ore Mercantile, Dr. Dank/Weatherford, Otey’s, Total Fitness Consultants, Wes Frazer Makes Photos, Switchblade Comb Vintage and Hunky Kitty Designs.

Those interested in joining the Mardi Gras Chicken Parade procession can contact the Mom’s Basement team at chickens@momsbham.com or visit www.momsbham.com/chickenparade.