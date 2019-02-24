Mitchell’s Place Presents 13th Annual A Night at the Oscars Gala

Mitchell’s Place will present A Night at the Oscars Gala, taking place at The Club on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 5:30pm. This event features a silent and live auction with a seated dinner and the airing on the Academy Awards as we celebrate our Oscar worthy cause of supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Mitchell’s Place is proud to bring A Night at the Oscars to The Club for the Thirteenth year in a row. A Night at the Oscars is supported by many community members and all proceeds raised go to benefit the students and staff at Mitchell’s Place.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit https://apps.mitchells-place.com/a-night-at-the-oscars or give us a call at 205-951-9537.

Known for its red-carpet treatment and award winning cause, A Night at the Oscars is an evening of giving back that guests never forget.

Mitchell’s Place is a comprehensive Autism Treatment Center and Early Learning Program serving children, ages two to six, with a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder in the Birmingham area.