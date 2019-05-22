Microsoft PowerPoint

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Wed, May 22: Microsoft PowerPoint

2-3:30.p.m. Electronic Classroom

Learn how to use Microsoft PowerPoint to create a dynamic slideshow with photos, videos, songs, transitions and animations. Call 205-978-4679 to register.

View Map
