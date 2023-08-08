Microsoft Essentials: OneDrive
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
If you own a PC and you’re new to “the cloud”, then this is the class for you. OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud service. It keeps your files backed up and easily available on your computer, the web, and even your phone. Learn how to access OneDrive to store, manage, and share your files in this introductory class. Laptop recommended but not required. Register below or call 205.978.4679. Technology Classroom.
