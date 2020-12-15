Memories with Santa
Call and reserve your very own family time with Santa! He will be at the library from 4p-6p to see you and hear your holiday wishes. Take home a family pack of cookies and cocoa to share together and make a holiday memory. Call 978-0158 to reserve your time. Your whole family is welcome, but you must reserve your time. A photographer will be there to capture your family picture but bring your own cameras, too!
