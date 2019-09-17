Medicare Planning and Managing Health Care Expenses in Retirement

Greystone Golf and Country Club 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

As you reach age 65 you have to make one of the most complex decisions regarding your well-being, Medicare.You will learn when, how and where to enroll in Medicare and the costs associated with it. The annual steps you should take once you are covered by Medicare will also be discussed.

Speaker: Patricia Burris, CFP®, Meld Financial

All events are for educational purposes only; no products or services will be sold.

A light supper will be served; cash bar available.

For more information, or to register for these events, visit our website at www.meldfinancial.com or call Whitney at 205-967-4200.

