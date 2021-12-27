Mason Music Winter Break Music Camp For Beginners

For students 6-9 years old who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp during winter break. This camp allows each student to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums and ukulele. Each student will spend time with a teacher in small groups working and learning the basics of these instruments. There are also larger group activities and games that will involve the whole camp. The goal of this camp is to allow students to explore their interest on several instruments and learn general music concepts like pitch and rhythm.