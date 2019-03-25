Mason Music Spring Break Camp for Beginners

Mason Music: Greystone 5406 Hwy 280 East Suite B103, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242

For students who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp the week of Spring Break that teaches them the basics of how to sing and play the guitar, piano, drums and violin.

NEW! Early bird drop off and late pick up are now available at each session of Spring Break Camp For Beginners:

Session Two (Greystone):

– Early bird drop off starts at 12:30 pm – $5 per day

– Late pick up ends at 4:30 pm – $5 per day

Info
Mason Music: Greystone 5406 Hwy 280 East Suite B103, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242 View Map
Camp, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
205-874-9800
