Mason Music Rock Band Camp: 90s Edition

We’re going back to the grudge and alternative rock that defined a decade of music. Mason Music’s Rock Band Camp is open to students age 10-18 who already have a grasp of their instrument. Sign up with your friends to form a band of 5 to 7 people, or register to be drafted together with other musicians of similar age and skill level, to play together and perform in a “Battle of the Bands” at the end of camp. Join us for a week-long trek back to the nineties where pop rocked, pills were jagged and it always smelled like teen spirit.