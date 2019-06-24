Mason Music Princess and Pirate Preschool Music Camp

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights Studio 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

Ahoy! It’s time to jump aboard and get ready to have a royally good time learning songs and special activities designed to teach your little 3-5 year old princesses and pirates a whole new world about music. Come be our guest - we’ll have the red carpet waiting for you!

Info
Camp, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
205-908-7059
