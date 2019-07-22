Mason Music Overdrive Rock Band Camp

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights Studio 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

For students age 13-18 who have at least 2 years of experience on their instrument or have been to our Rock Band Camps or Rock Band League, we have OVERDRIVE – a one-of-a-kind, one-week camp where you’ll be plugged into bands that play together, write together and record together to create an actual demo of your music.

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights Studio 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
Camp, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
205-908-7059
