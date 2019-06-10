Mason Music Camp for Beginners

to Google Calendar - Mason Music Camp for Beginners - 2019-06-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mason Music Camp for Beginners - 2019-06-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mason Music Camp for Beginners - 2019-06-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Mason Music Camp for Beginners - 2019-06-10 09:00:00

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights Studio 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

For students 6-9 years old who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp that teaches students the basics of how to sing and play the guitar, piano, drums and violin.

Info

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights Studio 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243 View Map
Camp, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
205-908-7059
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mason Music Camp for Beginners - 2019-06-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mason Music Camp for Beginners - 2019-06-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mason Music Camp for Beginners - 2019-06-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Mason Music Camp for Beginners - 2019-06-10 09:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours