Mason Music Beginner Guitar Camp

Mason Music: Mountain Brook Studio 2903 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook Village, Alabama

June 15-19, 2020

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Mountain Brook Studio

For the pre-teen who’s never picked up a guitar but wants to learn how to play in an encouraging environment, our Beginner Guitar Camp will guide you through guitar basics like chords, strumming, reading, tuning, and best practice habits to get you playing real songs by the end of the week! This is a great camp to tackle the basics of the guitar before you jump into private lessons.

https://masonmusicstudios.com/camp/beginner-guitar-camp-ages-9-13/

Info

Mason Music: Mountain Brook Studio 2903 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook Village, Alabama
Camp, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
205-874-9596
