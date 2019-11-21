Market Noel will once again be held at the Finley Center this November, offering area residents a chance to purchase holiday gifts, food and enjoy other features.

The event is scheduled for mid-November: Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Noel showcases more than 100 regional and national vendors, featuring fashion and home decor, jewelry, holiday items, children’s clothes, gourmet food, art and more.

Tickets can be purchased at marketnoel.net and go toward funding the Junior League of Birmingham community projects including Backpack Buddies, Mobile Food Pantry, JLB Second Servings and Meals on Wheels, all of which provide food to children, families, homeless teens and the elderly.