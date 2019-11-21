Market Noel

to Google Calendar - Market Noel - 2019-11-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Market Noel - 2019-11-21 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Market Noel - 2019-11-21 08:00:00 iCalendar - Market Noel - 2019-11-21 08:00:00

Finley Center 1000 RV Trce, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35244

Market Noel will once again be held at the Finley Center this November, offering area residents a chance to purchase holiday gifts, food and enjoy other features.

The event is scheduled for mid-November: Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Noel showcases more than 100 regional and national vendors, featuring fashion and home decor, jewelry, holiday items, children’s clothes, gourmet food, art and more.

Tickets can be purchased at marketnoel.net and go toward funding the Junior League of Birmingham community projects including Backpack Buddies, Mobile Food Pantry, JLB Second Servings and Meals on Wheels, all of which provide food to children, families, homeless teens and the elderly.

Info

Finley Center 1000 RV Trce, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35244
Charity & Fundraisers, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Market Noel - 2019-11-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Market Noel - 2019-11-21 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Market Noel - 2019-11-21 08:00:00 iCalendar - Market Noel - 2019-11-21 08:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours