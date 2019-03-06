Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars

to Google Calendar - Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars - 2019-03-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars - 2019-03-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars - 2019-03-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars - 2019-03-06 18:30:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Wednesday, March 6: Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars

6:30-7:30 p.m. Makerspace

Join us in our fabulous new Makerspace to learn this cool stained glass effect. All materials supplied, registration required – call 205-978-4678. Ages 18+.

Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Crafts
to Google Calendar - Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars - 2019-03-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars - 2019-03-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars - 2019-03-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars - 2019-03-06 18:30:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours