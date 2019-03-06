Wednesday, March 6: Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars
6:30-7:30 p.m. Makerspace
Join us in our fabulous new Makerspace to learn this cool stained glass effect. All materials supplied, registration required – call 205-978-4678. Ages 18+.
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Wednesday, March 6: Makerspace for Adults: Mondrian Mason Jars
6:30-7:30 p.m. Makerspace
Join us in our fabulous new Makerspace to learn this cool stained glass effect. All materials supplied, registration required – call 205-978-4678. Ages 18+.
Starnes Publishing LLC