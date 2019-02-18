Maker Monday

to Google Calendar - Maker Monday - 2019-02-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maker Monday - 2019-02-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maker Monday - 2019-02-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Maker Monday - 2019-02-18 10:00:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Monday, February 18: Maker Monday

10 a.m.– 6 p.m. Makerspace

Whether you need to do some 3D printing, vinyl cutting, or just work on an art project, the Makerspace will be open all day so you can MAKE it.

Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Maker Monday - 2019-02-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maker Monday - 2019-02-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maker Monday - 2019-02-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Maker Monday - 2019-02-18 10:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours