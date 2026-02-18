Mahjong in the Hills
to
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1090 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
A Social Mahjong Event to Kick Off the Dogwood Festival!
Grab your card, gather your friends, and join us for a fun morning of Mahjong in the Hills! Whether you’re a seasoned player or love the game, this social play event is all about great company, good vibes, and celebrating the start of the Dogwood Festival.
Schedule
9am- Check-in/Meet & Greet
9:30am - Play Begins
Know Before You Go
Please bring your 2025 American Mahjong League card
This is a social play event—no pressure, just fun
Each table decides how they want to play
Mahjong sets provided for single players
Tables must bring their own Mahjong sets
Registration:
Open until February 18
$50 per single player
$175 for a table of 4
Sign Up Here: https://teamsideline.com/sites/vhparksandrec/program/107621/Mahjong-in-the-Hills?fbclid=IwY2xjawPfTPhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFZSHRPdFpWVEp6cHU2S0lGc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuPpCuTRrg61-HueqfnxhFYikec9AFQOKtXHCKZHRDPirsa1k8tLkYFmK3t7_aem_o6KFY6KT8OpbMMXI7Us20A