A Social Mahjong Event to Kick Off the Dogwood Festival!

Grab your card, gather your friends, and join us for a fun morning of Mahjong in the Hills! Whether you’re a seasoned player or love the game, this social play event is all about great company, good vibes, and celebrating the start of the Dogwood Festival.

Schedule

9am- Check-in/Meet & Greet

9:30am - Play Begins

Know Before You Go

Please bring your 2025 American Mahjong League card

This is a social play event—no pressure, just fun

Each table decides how they want to play

Mahjong sets provided for single players

Tables must bring their own Mahjong sets

Registration:

Open until February 18

$50 per single player

$175 for a table of 4

Sign Up Here: https://teamsideline.com/sites/vhparksandrec/program/107621/Mahjong-in-the-Hills?fbclid=IwY2xjawPfTPhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFZSHRPdFpWVEp6cHU2S0lGc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuPpCuTRrg61-HueqfnxhFYikec9AFQOKtXHCKZHRDPirsa1k8tLkYFmK3t7_aem_o6KFY6KT8OpbMMXI7Us20A