Magician Arthur Atsma

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Thursday, June 6: Magician Arthur Atsma

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Community Room

One of Atlanta’s finest magicians will entertain us with his special brand of magic. All ages.

3:30-4:15 p.m. Same program will be held at Liberty Park Elementary.

Kids & Family
