Magical Marketplace is coming November 20 with great selections from a variety of vendors (including some of your favorites from years past as well as several new vendors)! This is a wonderful time to come shop for all of your Christmas gifts from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, in Fellowship Hall.

We will also feature a wonderful bake sale and we would love to have your specialty items to sell. If you are able to help us by baking cakes, cookies, pies, or any other specialty goody, we would love to benefit from your skills and tasty creations.

Want to be a vendor? Email Melinda Burnett (mburnett@vhumc.org) for more details.