Parents and grandparents, bring your child/grandchild to our Mad Hatter’s Fairy Garden Tea Party! We will decorate a small garden container, then have “tea” (finger sandwiches and desserts) while the containers dry. We'll play games and then pot up the containers to take home. Don't forget your hat!

Cost for Aldridge Gardens members $35, while non-members are $40.

1 registration includes 1 adult + 1 child (aged 4 to 12)

Maximum 12 registrations (24 people)