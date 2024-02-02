Lunch & Learn: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Join ArtPlay over Zoom during your lunch hour to learn more about the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater! Featuring an insightful conversation with Nasha Thomas, National Director of AileyCamp/Spokesperson and Master Teacher for Arts In Education, and moderator Ariana Pellegra, performance artist and owner of Lumi Birmingham. This educational program is in promotion with the dance company’s upcoming performance at the BJCC on Feb. 17, 2024.

Nasha Thomas oversees AileyCamp and designs the national outreach for Ailey’s Arts in Education & Community Programs. As a primary liaison between the Ailey organization and the national arts-in-education community, she plays a central role in working with local communities to develop and run AileyCamp in cities across the U.S., as well as managing national residencies, leading workshops, and teaching master classes, helping Arts In Education reach over 100,000 people each year through education and community initiatives. A graduate of New York’s High School of the Performing Arts and Southern Methodist University, Thomas danced with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater from 1986 to 1998.

Ariana Pellegra is a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College with a B.A. in Dance with an emphasis in performance. Before transferring to BSC, she had the pleasure of training at Columbia College of Chicago where she studied under Margie Cole, Carrie Hanson, and Ariel Cisneros. Ariana received her certification in Progressive Ballet Technique and teaches throughout the community when she is not at her events venue, Lumi, located in the heart of the magic city, where she shares her passion and joy for the performing arts world, fashion, and hosting with all who cross her path.