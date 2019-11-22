She Loves Me, A Romantic-ish Comedy Musical

From the same songwriting team that brought you Fiddler on the Roof comes She Loves Me, an elegant romantic comedy about Maraczek's parfumerie and the people who work there.

Adapted from the 1937 play that inspired You've Got Mail, The Shop Around the Corner, and In the Good Old Summertime, She Loves Me is a delightful exploration of friendship, anonymity, and, of course, love.

Come experience this wonderful musical November 22nd and 23rd at 7pm and 24th at 2:30pm in Tyson Hall. Admission is $15.