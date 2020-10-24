Since 2004, Vestavia Hills Habitat for Humanity, with the support of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, has built homes for fifteen families. VHHS is one of the few high schools in the nation which sponsors a new house for a family each year. In order to reach their fundraising goal of $25,000, the club created Love Your Neighbor Week.

Love Your Neighbor Week, October 24-November 4, is a community outreach project designed to pour love and support into our city. It’s meant to help citizens show their support and love for their neighbors, community helpers, church, restaurants, grocery stores, ice cream shops, flower shops, and everything in between.

The club has designed a set of events and opportunities for everyone to be a part of and show their support for our community. Support a Favorite Business Day encourages people to go out and shop at a store in Vestavia, Liberty Park, or Cahaba Heights. Favorite Restaurant Night invites people to go eat out and eat. The club has partnered with specific establishments which are listed on their website. And finally, Love Your Community Servant Day is a day of appreciation for all of the first responders, nurses, doctors, teachers, and administrators throughout our community.

Not every event directly benefits the club because it was important to them to ensure, first and foremost, that the event took care of those who make our community flourish.

VHHS Habitat's mission is "Become a faithful community steward by serving others and doing small things with great love." Love Your Neighbor Week is meant to embody that mission. In addition to the community events, the club is selling t-shirts, yard signs, and flower arrangements.