Tuesday, February 5: Love Letters: YA Romance from Page to Screen
4–6 p.m. Community Room
Get in the Valentine's Day spirit with these fan-favorite YA adaptations. You vote on what we watch. Snacks Served. Teens Grade 6-12.
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Tuesday, February 5: Love Letters: YA Romance from Page to Screen
4–6 p.m. Community Room
Get in the Valentine's Day spirit with these fan-favorite YA adaptations. You vote on what we watch. Snacks Served. Teens Grade 6-12.
Starnes Publishing LLC