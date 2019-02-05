Love Letters: YA Romance from Page to Screen

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Tuesday, February 5: Love Letters: YA Romance from Page to Screen

4–6 p.m. Community Room

Get in the Valentine's Day spirit with these fan-favorite YA adaptations. You vote on what we watch. Snacks Served. Teens Grade 6-12.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
