I Love America Night

Join us on June 26 for free swimming at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex, sponsor booths, children's activities, live music, and a FIREWORK SHOW!

Pack a picnic or visit the concession stand for dinner and snacks!

Free shuttles will be available-details coming soon!

Rain Date: July 1

Please note:

No pets.

No food or drinks other than water are allowed on the swimming pool deck.

Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult at the swimming pool.

This event could not take place without our sponsors; only sponsors will be allowed to hand out promotional items and materials.

Free admission.

Concession stands and food vendors open for purchases.