I Love America Day Celebration

Join us on June 24 at Wald Park for the 39th Annual I Love America Night! Festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting for the new Grand Lawn at 6 pm, followed by free swimming at the new Aquatic Complex, sponsor booths, a children's area with games and inflatables organized by Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, a Pops in the Park concert by the Shades Mountain Baptist Church Orchestra, with a FIREWORK SHOW for the Grand Finale at 8:30 pm!

Presented by Black Family Restaurants-McDonald's, Progress Bank, Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Standard Heating & Air Conditioning Company, Royal Automotive, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and the City of Vestavia Hills!