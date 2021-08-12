Live After 5

to

Vestavia Hills City Center 700 Montgomery Hwy. South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

August 12 is Live After 5 at the Vestavia City Center. From 5 pm-7:30 pm, we will have live music from local talent Alice Bargeron and pop-ups on our back green space near Planet Fitness. This will be a family-friendly event! For more information, see our Facebook event. For inquiries about being a vendor, please email april@crawfordsq.com.

Info

Vestavia Hills City Center 700 Montgomery Hwy. South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Concerts & Live Music, events, Food & Drink
2058214478
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live After 5 - 2021-08-12 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live After 5 - 2021-08-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live After 5 - 2021-08-12 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live After 5 - 2021-08-12 17:00:00 ical