Live After 5
Vestavia Hills City Center 700 Montgomery Hwy. South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
August 12 is Live After 5 at the Vestavia City Center. From 5 pm-7:30 pm, we will have live music from local talent Alice Bargeron and pop-ups on our back green space near Planet Fitness. This will be a family-friendly event! For more information, see our Facebook event. For inquiries about being a vendor, please email april@crawfordsq.com.
