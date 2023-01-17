OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents a free program entitled “The Life of a Civil War Soldier” by Buddy Moon, Civil War re-enactor. A soldiers’ everyday life and combat experiences during the American Civil War were almost identical. No matter what side he was fighting for, a soldier shared a typical lifestyle with the men he fought against. Using items from the period, reproduction equipment, and photos, Mr. Moon will share insight into America’s great conflict and the men who fought in it. Admission is free.