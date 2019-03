Thursday, July 11: Lew-E’s U.F.O. Show

10:30-11:15 a.m. and 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Community Room

Using Juggling, Comedy Magic, Audience Participation, Puppetry, and much more we will go on a mission to uncover what’s inside Oogly Boogly’s Top Secret Space Box of Amazement! All ages.