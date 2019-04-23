Leadership Vestavia Hills to host annual Spring Baseball Clinic with the Barons

Leadership Vestavia Hills will host its 8th annual Spring Baseball Clinic with the Birmingham Barons for the Vestavia Hills City Schools students with disabilities and students from The Exceptional Foundation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wald Park Fields. The students will have an opportunity to sharpen their playing skills and learn more about baseball. Barons team members will coach kids in batting, fielding, and base running, and afterwards they will join the students for lunch in the park. The clinic also helps students develop socialization, motor skills, and sports skills in a community setting while having fun.

About Leadership Vestavia Hills

Leadership Vestavia Hills is an independent, non-profit, non-partisan organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of leadership in Vestavia Hills through networking relationships and educational experiences that inform, inspire and empower graduates to make a positive difference within the community. Through the program, individuals will have an unprecedented opportunity to become more aware of the dynamics of the social and economic changes of today and their impact on Vestavia Hills.