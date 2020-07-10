Lauren’s Book Buzz

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Our next virtual book group is coming up, and this month we’re talking about Reflection: A Twisted Tale. Lauren’s gonna sell you on this alternate Disney tale, and we hope to see you on July 15 to discuss! 

Zoom link coming soon!

Education & Learning, Entertainment
