Laser Event

Tuesday, September 15th. 11:30AM & 5:30 PM

Call 205.877.9773 to secure your spot

Join us for great food, beauty, and learning.

Enjoy lunch or dinner while hearing from our panel of board-certified dermatologists and licensed laser aestheticians about the latest advancements in laser treatments and how they can benefit your skin.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Learn all about the latest in laser treatments

2 time choices to fit your schedule: 11:30AM with lunch served | 5:30PM with dinner served

Best laser prices of the year & FREE Cosmetic Consultation with a $500 deposit to secure pricing

Find out what laser is right for your skincare journey

Q & A with board-certified dermatologists panel at event

Space is limited, so reserve your seat and come spend some time with us discovering what’s new in laser and finding out which treatments may be right for you.