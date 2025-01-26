Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS School) invites you to its Open House on Sunday, January 26, 2025, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Come find out why our student families love us! Our friendly student-family environment allows us to individually foster the religious, academic, and social development of every child from 3K through 8th grade in a way other schools may find challenging. We are anchored in traditions and high expectations! During Open House, you can meet teachers and staff, tour the school, ask individual questions, and receive helpful information.

To learn more about OLS School today or to complete an application, visit our website at olsschool.com. If you have questions about Open House or the application process, please call the school office at 205-879-3237.

We are growing our children in knowledge and faith…and INVITE YOU to Experience the Difference!