Kahoots Movie Trivia: The Great Alaskan Race

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Log in to Kahoot.com to play trivia games about the movie of the week! Prizes will be awarded to the top winners. You must log on and play between 2 and 5 pm. All movies can be viewed for free on Hoopla with your library card. Need a card? Visit vestavialibrary.org/library-membership to sign up.

Movie List and Dates are as follows:

May 29-Ella Bella Bingo (Hoopla)

June 5- A Dog’s Courage (Hoopla)

June 12- Swift (Hoopla)

June 19- Hope Ranch (Hoopla)

June 26- End of Month Throwback Movie: The Care Bears Movie (Hoopla)

July 3- Homeward (Hoopla)

July 10- The Great Alaskan Race (Hoopla)

July 17-Boy Genuis (Hoopla)

July 24- Toys & Pets (Hoopla)

July 31- End of Month Throwback Movie: Rockadoodle (Hoopla)

Entertainment, Kids & Family
