Junior League of Birmingham Virtual Informational Session

Interested in joining the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB)? Admission for the 2021-2022 class is now open! The JLB is hosting an admissions informational session via Zoom on Wednesday, December 9 at 12 p.m.

As the first step and requirement of the admissions process, the information session will include information on how to join, details about the organization, benefits to membership and answer any questions potential new members may have. The session will provide interested candidates the opportunity to hear current JLB members’ “why” for joining and the impact the organization has had on their lives. To join the informational session via Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/2Ib7ZKG and enter Meeting ID: 892 5458 4704 when prompted.

The JLB is a diverse organization of approximately 2,200 women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. As one of the largest volunteer service organizations in Alabama, the JLB’s trained volunteers collectively donate more than 55,000 hours of direct community service in Birmingham each year. For more than 98 years, the JLB has been a positive force for change in Jefferson County, with 41 community placements in areas such as education & culture, health & wellness, economic security & financial stability and safety & crisis.

For more information or to register for the session, visit https://www.jlbonline.com/join/.