Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share 2021

Make plans to shop for a great cause with the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) 16th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser, taking place Wednesday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 31. The 12-day event allows patrons to receive 20% off and/or exclusive offers at more than 230 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of cards benefit the Junior League’s 31 community projects improving the lives of Birmingham women and children. With a mission of Benefiting Business and Birmingham, the JLB is encouraging patrons to purchase a card and support businesses as they continue to struggle from COVID-19 repercussions.

Shop Save & Share features premiere retailers such as Kendra Scott and J. Crew Factory, to locally owned specialty stores, boutiques and restaurants like Taco Mama, Alabama Outdoors, Fab’rik, Rolls., Carriage House Weddings, At Home Furnishings, Shea Davis Boutique, among numerous others. Beginning in October, patrons can purchase the $40 Shop Save & Share card by visiting www.shopsaveandshare.net.

In addition to the traditional 20% discount provided by most, some retailers may choose to offer a free menu item or other special offer for cardholders instead. In an effort to uphold safety measures amongst the COVID-19 pandemic, select retailers will be providing online shopping codes and/or offering curbside pickup options to heighten safety measures for patrons. Cardholders should check the official guide, which will be housed on the website, for details on each retailer and their offer.

Over the past 16 years, Shop Save & Share has raised more than $750,000 for the JLB’s community projects and partners. Among them include the Community Partnership of Alabama’s Meals on Wheels, YWCA of Central Alabama’s Healthy Relationships, Vineyard Family Services’ Backpack Buddies and others. Just one purchase of a $40 Shop Save & Share card can help provide the following:

An entire outfit for a survivor of sexual assault who has given their clothes as evidence

Two months of weekly food staples and supplies for one student in need

One month of diapers for a child in need or one period kit for a girl to attend school who might not otherwise through the Junior League’s Diaper/Period Products Bank

Opportunity for six elementary school children to take a field trip to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

One month worth of groceries for a senior in need

For more information about Shop Save & Share or the Junior League of Birmingham, visit www.shopsaveandshare.net or www.jlbonline.com.