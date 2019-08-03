Journey of Hope

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

Our annual Journey of Hope supports the advancement of medicine, technology, and therapies for people living with disabilities. Spend an evening getting to know United Ability as we follow the journeys of families whose lives have been forever changed through our programs. Enjoy an exciting performance by America's Got Talent finalist Brian King Joseph, The King of Violin.

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
205-944-3916
