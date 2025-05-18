Jewish Food and Culture Fest

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd., Birmingham, Alabama 35213

The Jewish Food and Culture Fest is one of Birmingham’s favorite outdoor food events featuring live music, a vendor fair, and delicious food. Just give us some time to lovingly prepare all of your favorite foods from recipes that have been passed down for generations, including sweet and savory brisket, pomegranate-walnut chicken, matzah ball soup, cabbage rolls, giant corned beef sandwiches and much more.

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd., Birmingham, Alabama 35213
