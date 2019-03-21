JAMM Entertainment's Open House Interview Event

JAMM Entertainment is hosting an Open House Interview event on March 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those interested are welcome to visit their office and experience some of the services JAMM provides. JAMM is seeking out-going individuals who are available on weekends, have reliable transportation and those who are interested in learning more about the entertainment industry through production. Positions available include and are not limited to: Photo Booth attendant, Lighting Tech, Drapery Specialist, Mobile DJs and Emcees. No experience is required, JAMM will provide complete training on the state of the art equipment.