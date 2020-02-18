The Irish Goodbye Tour The Chieftains

After 57 years of making some of the most beautiful music in the world, The Chieftains remain as fresh and relevant as when they first began. The six-time Grammy Award winners have been highly recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale. Their ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music has seen them notably hailed as one of the most renowned and revered musical groups to this day. Come see them perform at what will be a memorable evening of music, song and dance on this final journey.