Tues, Apr 16: Intro to Arduino

4–5:30 p.m. Makerspace

Get hands-on experience using Arduino micro-controllers to assemble electronic/mechanical components and work with the code that controls them. Bring your laptop to this class and download the required free software at https://www.arduino.cc/en/main/software. Class size is limited so call or leave a voicemail with Derek at 205-978-3683.