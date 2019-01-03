Intro to 3D Printing

to Google Calendar - Intro to 3D Printing - 2019-01-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to 3D Printing - 2019-01-03 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to 3D Printing - 2019-01-03 16:00:00 iCalendar - Intro to 3D Printing - 2019-01-03 16:00:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Intro to 3D Printing

Thursday, January 3rd from 4–5:30 pm

Curious about 3D printing? This class is the perfect introduction. Learn how the MakerBot works as well as the basics of finding and preparing models to print. Call 205-978-3683 to register.

Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Intro to 3D Printing - 2019-01-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to 3D Printing - 2019-01-03 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to 3D Printing - 2019-01-03 16:00:00 iCalendar - Intro to 3D Printing - 2019-01-03 16:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours