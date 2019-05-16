Thurs, May 16: Intermediate Microsoft Word
4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom
Learn how to manipulate images, create an automatic table of contents, use mail merge and more. Call 205-978-4679 to register.
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Thurs, May 16: Intermediate Microsoft Word
4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom
Learn how to manipulate images, create an automatic table of contents, use mail merge and more. Call 205-978-4679 to register.
Starnes Publishing LLC