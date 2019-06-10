Pure Fitness is hosting an Infant and Child CPR and choking class on June 10th. You never know when you will need it so now is the time to learn if you have a child or grandchild in your home or you are expecting one! Sign up today by emailing purefitness01@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Space is limited.
Infant/Child CPR Class
Pure Fitness 1425 Montgomery Hwy #115, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
