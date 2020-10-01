Importance of Savings for Students | Presented by Regions

Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama

GirlSpring's corporate partner, Regions, will be presenting this wonderful program, the Importance of Savings! We encourage middle and high school to attend as well as parents!

From our partner, Regions:

At Regions, we strive to provide you with the guidance you need to help you reach your financial goals. At this seminar, you’ll learn practical, day-to-day financial fundamentals that are designed to help you embrace your future. We’ll answer your questions and assist you so you can make the important financial decisions that matter to you. It’s all provided at no cost to you.

Gain valuable insight about your savings goals! Create a plan and determine what you can do to help your savings grow!

