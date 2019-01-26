Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop

Google Calendar - Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop - 2019-01-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop - 2019-01-26 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop - 2019-01-26 09:00:00 iCalendar - Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop - 2019-01-26 09:00:00

Impact Family Counseling 701 Montgomery Hwy Suite 202, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Impact Family Counseling will host a FREE relationship workshop on Saturday, January 26th beginning at 9am.

Participants can expect a fun, judgment-free atmosphere where they will learn useful tips to improve communication, conflict resolution, financial management, commitment, and more!

This event is FREE and open to engaged, married, and/or dating couples.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and participants also have the chance to receive a special gift once the final steps of the workshop are completed.

Interested participants should register by visiting www.impactal.org/register and click on RELATIONSHIP WORKSHOP.

Info
Impact Family Counseling 701 Montgomery Hwy Suite 202, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Counseling & Support Groups
Google Calendar - Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop - 2019-01-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop - 2019-01-26 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop - 2019-01-26 09:00:00 iCalendar - Impact Family Counseling Relationship Workshop - 2019-01-26 09:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours