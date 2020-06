Inspired by our Summer Reading Theme, “Imagine Your Story,” create your own unique comic book! On July 14, join Derek for tips and tricks on how to begin writing and illustrating your comic. You are not required to attend to enter the contest!

All artwork, dialogue and plot must be original, unpublished content. Entries are due July 22 and winners will be announced on July 29. We reserve the right to reproduce and post submissions for nonprofit purposes. For more details, check out our website.