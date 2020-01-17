OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents How Not to Die with Cody Hamrick, nutritionist, and Janelle Schirmer, RDN LD, registered dietician nutritionist. Bring your own lunch to this documentary based on Dr. Michael Greger's book "How Not To Die", which reveals the groundbreaking scientific evidence behind a plant-based diet that can help prevent and reverse many of the causes of disease-related death. There will be a discussion with experts afterward. Admission is free. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.