OLLI at UA presents How About A Cuppa with transplanted Brit Nick Foster. To Churchill as Germany invades, when DCI Barnaby interrogates a suspect or Gordon Ramsay critiques a new chef - "Can I get up a cuppa?"

Why is tea such a staple in all manners of English life" Nick is going to tell us about this relationship, the daily and special rituals of having a cup, and, maybe, why we should add it to our routines. We may even learn how to hold our little finger while drinking!

Session is free, but pre-registration is required. All OLLI classes are via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, OLLI offers free basic training sessions. Call 205-348-6482 or see olli.ua.edu for more information.