n its 10th year, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by America's First Federal Credit Union is a signature event on the NTT IndyCar Series. Elite drivers duel on the one-of-a-kind road course to cap the biggest three-day party at the world-famous Barber Motorsports Park. This is fast family fun at its finest.

Visit the Surgere Fan Zone where you can enjoy the Coca-Cola Family Fun Area, ride the Bud's Best Cookies Ferris Wheel and more! Upgrade your ticket to the Magna Kamtek Garage, the working area for the race teams, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes opportunity to get up close to the race cars and drivers. Also, be sure to check out the new Grand Art Festival alongside the wine and craft beer tastings in the Haggerty Car Corral.

Over the 3-day weekend, there will be 9 races from 5 different series:

NTT IndyCar Series

Mazda MX-5 Cup

Lamborghini Squadra Corse *NEW for 2019

F3 Americas *NEW for 2019

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama brought to you by IMSA

Stay current with news about this event at https://barberracingevents.com/honda-indy-grand-prix-of-alabama/